Rosatom's Response Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation, is in the process of evacuating its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant due to escalating geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Israel. With only 20 employees remaining, the focus remains on resuming the plant's construction when circumstances permit.
- Country:
- Russia
Amid rising geopolitical tides, Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear entity, has been systematically withdrawing its personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear facility. Stripping down to a mere 20 staff, the operation reflects caution in light of the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran.
This evacuation marks a significant step in Rosatom's strategy amidst the brewing tensions. Only a skeleton crew remains as they manage the plant while Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom's chief, emphasizes readiness to resume the suspended construction of two new units when conditions improve.
Likhachev disclosed that 108 staff members were expected to leave Iran, aiming to cross into Armenia by Tuesday evening. This underscores Rosatom's commitment to safeguard its workforce while prioritizing future construction missions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Rosatom
- nuclear
- evacuation
- Bushehr
- Iran
- United States
- Israel
- geopolitical
- tensions
- construction
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