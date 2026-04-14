Rosatom's Response Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Amid rising geopolitical tides, Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear entity, has been systematically withdrawing its personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear facility. Stripping down to a mere 20 staff, the operation reflects caution in light of the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

This evacuation marks a significant step in Rosatom's strategy amidst the brewing tensions. Only a skeleton crew remains as they manage the plant while Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom's chief, emphasizes readiness to resume the suspended construction of two new units when conditions improve.

Likhachev disclosed that 108 staff members were expected to leave Iran, aiming to cross into Armenia by Tuesday evening. This underscores Rosatom's commitment to safeguard its workforce while prioritizing future construction missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)