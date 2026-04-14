Geopolitical Tensions Disrupt Global Business Plans

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has caused widespread disruptions in global financial markets, impacting logistics and the supply of essential raw materials across various industries.

In response, several companies have altered their financial strategies to navigate the uncertain economic landscape. Swedish outdoor tech firm Dometic Group has withdrawn its dividend proposal, citing increased economic uncertainty and weaker demand.

Meanwhile, online travel agent Loveholidays is delaying its London IPO due to market sentiment shifts and travel disruptions. Similarly, companies like McCoy Global and PhonePe have paused shareholder payouts and IPO plans to maintain financial flexibility amid the geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)