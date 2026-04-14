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Delhi's Solar Revolution: Floating Power on Water

The Delhi government is piloting a floating solar plant in Bawana to harness clean energy from water bodies. This initiative, using two artificial ponds to generate 2 MW of electricity, aims to expand solar energy without land use, boosting efficiency and reducing air pollution

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:09 IST
Delhi's Solar Revolution: Floating Power on Water
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The Delhi government is taking strides in clean energy by initiating a pilot project for floating solar plants on local water bodies, officials announced on Tuesday. This new technology involves photovoltaic cells on a movable water platform, aiming to produce renewable energy efficiently.

The pilot project, based in the Bawana power plant, plans to generate around 2 megawatts of electricity using two artificially created ponds currently employed for water storage. Officials confirmed that tender processes for the installation are underway.

If successful, floating solar plants could expand to other water areas, like those at sewage treatment plants, reducing land use and boosting solar energy production in the region, aligning with Delhi's target of 4,500 MW solar power by March 2027.

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