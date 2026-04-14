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Billionaire Ken Griffin Warns of Potential Global Recession

Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, cautions that if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed due to Middle East conflict, it could lead to a global recession. He highlights the importance of unimpeded energy flow for the world economy while speaking at the Semafor World Economy Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:13 IST
Billionaire Ken Griffin Warns of Potential Global Recession
  • Country:
  • United States

Billionaire investor Ken Griffin issued a grave warning this week regarding the fragile state of the global economy. Speaking at the Semafor World Economy Forum, Griffin emphasized the critical nature of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions threaten to disrupt a major chokepoint for energy supplies.

Griffin, the CEO of Citadel, cautioned that the closure of the Strait over extended periods due to conflict in the Middle East could precipitate a worldwide economic downturn. "This really is a very, very treacherous moment for the world economy," he stated, underscoring the need for the unhindered flow of energy products.

He further projected that an enduring shutdown lasting six to twelve months could inevitably plunge the world into a recession. Griffin's remarks underscore the global reliance on stable energy channels and the potential repercussions of geopolitical instability.

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