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Maine Pioneers Moratorium on Energy-Consuming Data Centers

Maine lawmakers have passed a bill that could make the state the first in the U.S. to impose a moratorium on new data centers. The legislation, awaiting final approval, aims to address concerns over the impact of these centers on local energy grids, bills, and the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 04:12 IST
Maine Pioneers Moratorium on Energy-Consuming Data Centers
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  • United States

Maine legislators have taken a groundbreaking step by passing a bill to place a halt on new data centers, primarily due to the growing opposition from citizens concerned about rising household electricity bills and environmental impacts. If approved by Democratic Governor Janet Mills, Maine would become the first state to enforce such a measure.

The bill, which passed the House 79-62 and the Senate 21-13, seeks to halt approvals for data centers consuming over 20 megawatts of power until October 2027. This pause will allow for a thorough analysis of their effects on local grids, electricity rates, air, and water. An exception is proposed for a small-scale project under development that reutilizes existing infrastructure.

This legislative move sets a precedent for other states contemplating similar actions, with 11 states already considering legislation to curb data center expansion. Nationwide resistance against data center projects has prompted Big Tech to voluntarily agree to cover the costs of new electricity generation needed to power their facilities. Notably, bipartisan efforts in Congress are underway to address these concerns before a surge of AI-powered facilities further strains energy resources.

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