Tensions Surge as U.S. Blockade Strikes the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S.-sanctioned tanker Rich Starry returned to the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday following the imposition of a stringent U.S. blockade, as observed in recent shipping data. This development comes after peace negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad failed to reach a consensus.

President Donald Trump initiated the blockade on Sunday, leading to immediate disruptions. In the initial 24 hours, no vessels successfully breached the U.S. restrictions, as confirmed by the U.S. Central Command. Notably, a U.S. destroyer intercepted two oil tankers departing from Iran's port of Chabahar, according to a U.S. official.

The Rich Starry, owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co and carrying 250,000 barrels of methanol from the UAE, was sanctioned alongside the Very Large Crude Carrier Alicia. These actions have intensified uncertainty for stakeholders in the shipping industry, with current Gulf traffic significantly reduced.