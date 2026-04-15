Yellen Hints at Possible Fed Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Janet Yellen, the former U.S. Treasury Secretary, has indicated that a Federal Reserve interest rate cut could be possible this year despite ongoing inflationary pressures. She made these remarks at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, amid a backdrop of significant economic challenges.

The ongoing Iran war, which has caused considerable supply shocks, was cited by Yellen as a key factor pushing inflation higher. The conflict has driven a surge in oil prices, placing additional pressure on inflation rates and causing financial markets to reevaluate their expectations for interest rate moves.

Former President Donald Trump has also recently criticized current Fed Chair Jerome Powell for his handling of rate cuts, arguing for more aggressive reductions. Nonetheless, Yellen acknowledged the uncertainty that Middle East tensions bring to economic forecasting.