Diplomacy Overcomes Dollar Dominance Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar sank to near six-week lows on Wednesday, giving up substantial ground gained since the eruption of the Iran conflict. Renewed talks between Washington and Tehran lifted risk appetite, despite Tehran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor for global oil and gas shipments. This blockade, started with the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran on February 28, has caused oil prices to soar, affecting investor confidence.

In response, Washington placed a blockade on Iranian ports, following the breakdown of weekend negotiations. Hope flickered as U.S. President Donald Trump indicated potential resumption of talks in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the euro traded at $1.1791, nearing its March 2 high, and sterling held steady at $1.35715. The dollar index, benchmarking the U.S. currency against six others, stalled at 98.13, marking a significant drop over six weeks.

Investors hold onto hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough since talks in Islamabad failed to deliver a resolution last weekend. March saw investors flock to the dollar for safety, but the optimism of a ceasefire and potential resolution shifted priorities, as the greenback fell 1.7% against major currencies. Economic focus now shifts to the global impact of the energy shock, with the IMF adjusting its growth outlook amidst the potential recession threats posed by war-driven energy price spikes.