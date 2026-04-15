European Airlines Face Turbulence Amid Jet Fuel Crisis

European holidaymakers are being advised to reconsider their travel plans this summer as airlines navigate an impending jet fuel crisis. Triggered by the Iran war, the shortage exposes Europe's energy vulnerabilities and may lead to flight groundings as the continent grapples with reduced fuel supplies.

The challenges stem from a combination of a shrinking domestic energy industry and increased geopolitical tensions, which have heightened reliance on imports, particularly from the Middle East. The contraction of Europe's oil and gas sector has meant that, despite efforts to curb emissions, the region faces increased risks of international energy shocks.

With demand high and supply dwindling, European jet fuel prices have reached unprecedented levels, forcing airlines to consider drastic measures like grounding aircraft and cutting capacity. Calls for regulatory intervention are mounting, as stakeholders weigh short-term solutions against long-term climate goals.