Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Amid Allegations of Misuse of Investigative Agencies

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accuses PM Modi of misusing investigative agencies to influence election outcomes, citing ED raids on MP Ashok Mittal. Union Minister Ravneet Bittu labels AAP as corrupt, while Punjab Minister Balbir Singh criticizes BJP's tactics. Meanwhile, ED conducts raids on Mittal over alleged FEMA violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:41 IST
Political Tensions Escalate Amid Allegations of Misuse of Investigative Agencies
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has leveled accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he misuses government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Election Commission to sway elections in his favor. Singh pointed to recent raids on AAP MP Ashok Mittal as evidence of these tactics, suggesting a similar pattern by the BJP in previous elections.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, fired back at AAP, labeling it a party for 'thieves and robbers.' In response to a statement from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bittu argued that AAP officials are facing legal scrutiny for corruption and cited the BJP's 'Clean India' policy as a necessary measure to tackle graft.

Punjab Minister Balbir Singh joined the fray, condemning the BJP for employing 'shameful, unconstitutional tactics' against AAP. Singh described the ED's raids as an attempt to suppress the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Punjab's elections. Earlier today, the ED initiated multiple raids on properties linked to AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, scrutinizing alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Pledges €20 Million Boost in Sudan Aid Amidst International Crisis

Germany Pledges €20 Million Boost in Sudan Aid Amidst International Crisis

 Global
2
Japan Launches $10 Billion Energy Security Framework Amid Middle East Tensions

Japan Launches $10 Billion Energy Security Framework Amid Middle East Tensio...

 Japan
3
AI's Role in Legal Documentation: Boon or Ethical Dilemma?

AI's Role in Legal Documentation: Boon or Ethical Dilemma?

 India
4
Wipro Expands AI Capabilities with Alpha Net Consulting Acquisition

Wipro Expands AI Capabilities with Alpha Net Consulting Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026