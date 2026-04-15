Political Tensions Escalate Amid Allegations of Misuse of Investigative Agencies

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has leveled accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he misuses government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Election Commission to sway elections in his favor. Singh pointed to recent raids on AAP MP Ashok Mittal as evidence of these tactics, suggesting a similar pattern by the BJP in previous elections.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, fired back at AAP, labeling it a party for 'thieves and robbers.' In response to a statement from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bittu argued that AAP officials are facing legal scrutiny for corruption and cited the BJP's 'Clean India' policy as a necessary measure to tackle graft.

Punjab Minister Balbir Singh joined the fray, condemning the BJP for employing 'shameful, unconstitutional tactics' against AAP. Singh described the ED's raids as an attempt to suppress the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Punjab's elections. Earlier today, the ED initiated multiple raids on properties linked to AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, scrutinizing alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

(With inputs from agencies.)