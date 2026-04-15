I want to present nine requests to you to take a collective oath: PM Modi at Karnataka's Adichunchanagiri Math.
PTI | Mandya | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
I want to present nine requests to you to take a collective oath: PM Modi at Karnataka's Adichunchanagiri Math.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- Karnataka
- Adichunchanagiri
- collective
- commitments
- unity
- development
- national
- prosperity
- pledges
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