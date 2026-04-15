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YSRCP Allegations Against Police Detention: A Clash of Narratives

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) accused the police of unlawfully detaining its State General Secretary Pudi Srihari, demanding his release and condemning the actions as 'illegal and undemocratic.' The police, however, cited a case involving social media posts as the reason for Srihari's arrest, sparking a political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:08 IST
YSRCP Allegations Against Police Detention: A Clash of Narratives
CCTV images of police team detaining Pudi Srihari (Photo/X/YSRC Party). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) claims its State General Secretary, Pudi Srihari, was unlawfully detained by police as he returned from former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence. Alleging that the detention was 'illegal and undemocratic,' the party is demanding Srihari's immediate release and criticizing the police's actions.

YSRCP alleges that Srihari's home was searched without permission, restricting entry even for party representatives, which constitutes a misuse of power. Member of Legislative Council Lella Appi Reddy condemned the incident, calling it an attack on civil liberties and accusing the Telugu Desam Party-led government of engaging in 'vindictive politics' against opposition figures.

Contradicting these claims, Chittoor police stated that Srihari was detained due to a case against him following social media posts involving Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Police maintain that the arrest stems from these posts, leading to a registered case and Srihari's custody transfer to Chittoor for legal processing.

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