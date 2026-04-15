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UAE and China Forge New Investment Pathway

The United Arab Emirates and China's National Development and Reform Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding focused on investment cooperation to enhance bilateral investments and strengthen economic relations. This significant agreement was signed in the presence of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:33 IST
UAE and China Forge New Investment Pathway
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant step toward boosting bilateral investment, the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Investment and China's National Development and Reform Commission have inked a memorandum of understanding. This collaboration seeks to enhance economic ties between the two nations.

The agreement, which marks a pivotal moment in UAE-China relations, was formalized in the presence of two prominent leaders: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

This partnership underscores a shared vision to foster stronger economic engagement through collaborative investment ventures, potentially redefining the economic landscape for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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