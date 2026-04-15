UAE and China Forge New Investment Pathway

In a significant step toward boosting bilateral investment, the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Investment and China's National Development and Reform Commission have inked a memorandum of understanding. This collaboration seeks to enhance economic ties between the two nations.

The agreement, which marks a pivotal moment in UAE-China relations, was formalized in the presence of two prominent leaders: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

This partnership underscores a shared vision to foster stronger economic engagement through collaborative investment ventures, potentially redefining the economic landscape for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)