India-UK Trade Pact Set to Transform Economic Ties
The India-UK free trade agreement (CETA) signed last July is expected to be implemented by mid-May. It offers zero duty on 99% of Indian exports to the UK and reduces tariffs on British goods like whisky and cars. It aims to double trade between the countries by 2030.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The eagerly awaited India-UK free trade agreement, signed last July, is expected to take effect by the second week of May, as per an official announcement.
Known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the pact allows 99% of Indian exports to enter the UK market duty-free, while reducing tariffs on British products such as whisky and automobiles.
Set to double bilateral trade by 2030, the agreement will also simplify social levies for temporary workers, advancing economic cooperation between the two countries.
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