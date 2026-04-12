India-UK Trade Pact Set to Transform Economic Ties

The eagerly awaited India-UK free trade agreement, signed last July, is expected to take effect by the second week of May, as per an official announcement.

Known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the pact allows 99% of Indian exports to enter the UK market duty-free, while reducing tariffs on British products such as whisky and automobiles.

Set to double bilateral trade by 2030, the agreement will also simplify social levies for temporary workers, advancing economic cooperation between the two countries.