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Textile Giant Taps into Renewable Power: A Green Transformation in Rajasthan

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions partners with Sangam India to power its Rajasthan operations with renewable energy. The collaboration includes a hybrid energy supply agreement for solar, wind, and battery storage to Sangam's facilities, aiming for sustainable operations and decarbonization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:33 IST
Textile Giant Taps into Renewable Power: A Green Transformation in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable operations, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has announced a strategic partnership with Sangam India to decarbonise its textile operations across Rajasthan.

The partnership includes a deal to supply 30 MWp of solar and 20 MW of wind power, supported by a 2 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), to five Sangam facilities.

This energy will be sourced from CleanMax's Bhikamkor hybrid farm, strengthening both companies' commitments to renewable energy and geographic expansion, according to Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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