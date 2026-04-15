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Berlin Conference: Critical Talks for Sudan's Peace

A crucial Berlin meeting aims to facilitate humanitarian aid in Sudan and halt the ongoing conflict. UN special envoy Pekka Haavisto emphasizes the importance of a ceasefire to deliver aid to the Sudanese people and calls for stopping the use of disturbing weapons like drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:38 IST
Berlin Conference: Critical Talks for Sudan's Peace
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  • Country:
  • Germany

A Berlin conference focusing on the ongoing conflict in Sudan has been deemed essential for advancing humanitarian aid in the region. Pekka Haavisto, the UN special envoy to Sudan, highlighted the gravity of the situation during the talks.

Haavisto described the meeting as a prime opportunity to call for a humanitarian truce. 'We need to ensure that aid reaches ordinary Sudanese people,' he stated, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

He further urged the cessation of warfare and condemned the use of distressing weapons such as drones on the front lines. These discussions in Berlin are a significant step towards achieving peace and ensuring the welfare of the Sudanese population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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