World Bank's New Strategy: Empowering Small States Through Job Creation

The World Bank unveiled a new strategy aimed at assisting small island states and countries to better handle challenges such as remoteness and a narrow economic base. President Ajay Banga discussed this initiative at a closed-door assembly of ministers and central bank governors from 50 small countries during the IMF and World Bank spring meetings.

This approach intends to use targeted tools to attract private investment and implement policy and regulatory reforms, aiming to make it easier for businesses to operate. Focusing on areas such as health, affordable energy, and infrastructure, the strategy seeks to boost growth and create more jobs.

The World Bank Group approved $3.3 billion in commitments for small states last year to combat economic challenges. Noting the higher costs of working in small states, Banga highlighted streamlined service delivery and flexible financing as strategic priorities under this initiative. Projects are already underway, including urban resilience efforts in Tonga and solar energy developments in Botswana.

(With inputs from agencies.)