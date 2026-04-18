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Treasury's Waiver Gamble Amidst Strained Global Energy Markets

The U.S. Treasury Department extended a waiver allowing countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil to stabilize global energy prices amidst the war in Ukraine. This move, however, has prompted criticism from lawmakers and concerns about its impact on sanctions against Russia, as well as potential geopolitical ramifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:00 IST
Treasury's Waiver Gamble Amidst Strained Global Energy Markets
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The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday renewed a waiver permitting countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil at sea until May 16. The move aims to stabilize global energy prices amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine but has drawn criticism from lawmakers who argue it undermines sanctions against Russia.

According to a Treasury Department spokesperson, this decision coincides with accelerated negotiations with Iran. Two days prior, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the U.S. would not renew waivers for Russian and Iranian oil, but global pressures seem to have necessitated a policy shift.

Global oil prices dropped 9% to $90 a barrel after Iran temporarily reopened the Strait of Hormuz. The ongoing conflict has caused severe disruptions to energy supplies, and experts warn the current measures may not suffice to stabilize markets.

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