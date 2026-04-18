Karnataka's Vision: Balancing Growth and Sustainability for a Greener Future

During the International Conference on Sustainable Energy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the critical role of government in driving sustainable energy initiatives.

The CM argued for policies that align economic growth with environmental responsibility, underlining the need for a multidisciplinary approach involving governance, technology, law, and justice.

Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka's achievements in renewable energy and called for equitable global energy transition, stressing that growth should not endanger the planet or exclude the vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)