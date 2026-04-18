Karnataka's Vision: Balancing Growth and Sustainability for a Greener Future
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges government-led sustainable energy initiatives during International Conference on Sustainable Energy. Emphasizes the role of governance, technology, and judiciary in aligning economic growth with environmental responsibility. Highlights Karnataka's progress in renewable energy and the importance of guiding principles for equitable energy transition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
During the International Conference on Sustainable Energy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the critical role of government in driving sustainable energy initiatives.
The CM argued for policies that align economic growth with environmental responsibility, underlining the need for a multidisciplinary approach involving governance, technology, law, and justice.
Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka's achievements in renewable energy and called for equitable global energy transition, stressing that growth should not endanger the planet or exclude the vulnerable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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