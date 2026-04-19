DME Blending: A Solution to India's LPG Import Woes

In an attempt to curb India's dependency on imported Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), a new report highlights the potential of blending 20% dimethyl ether (DME) with LPG. This innovative approach could cut LPG imports by an astounding 6.3 million tonnes yearly, saving the nation USD 4.04 billion in foreign exchange.

The report, titled 'Coal gasification for energy and chemical security' by EY-Parthenon and New Era Cleantech Solution Ltd, outlines the transformation of coal into syngas, which is further processed into DME. This serves as a domestically produced, clean-burning fuel, offering a viable alternative to imported LPG.

Despite its promise, India's current domestic DME production remains at a pilot scale. Clearer blending policies could unlock significant investments, boosting production capabilities. Presently, China leads the global DME production, utilizing its extensive coal-to-chemicals infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)