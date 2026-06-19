"Peace is good for everyone": Shashi Tharoor on US-Iran deal; hopes for resumption of aluminium and energy supplies

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday welcomed the peace deal between the United States and Iran, stating that India, as a "peace-loving country," should support the development as it will benefit both the nation and the world. On the significance of the agreement, Tharoor highlighted that the resolution would pave the way for the resumption of critical supplies that had been stalled due to the conflict.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MP said, "The point is we have had a lot of experience in our country. In Asia, even in South Korea, factories were closing down. So, in this situation, when a solution comes, peace comes; it's good for everyone, it's good for the world.'' He further emphasised the economic advantages for India, particularly regarding the import of essential commodities.

"We hope that after this, our oil and gas, our fertiliser, our aluminium supplies that used to come from there, many supplies that were stuck there, will all be able to come. So, after all this comes, I think the entire country and the world will benefit from it," Tharoor added. Reiterating India's stance on global stability, he said, "In my opinion, we are a peace-loving country and should definitely support it."

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have virtually signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a final agreement on sanctions and Iran's nuclear programme. Citing a White House official, CNN reported that Trump personally signed the memorandum on Wednesday while meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The agreement, which was also signed by Pezeshkian, immediately came into effect.

CNN reported that the United States released the official text of the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran." A senior US administration official described the agreement as a mechanism to immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, address Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium and create a framework for phased economic relief linked to Iranian compliance.

"This is fundamentally an agreement that allows us to open the Strait of Hormuz immediately, commit the Iranians to destroying the nuclear dust, and then gives us a dial where if the Iranians dial up their good behaviour, we respond by dialling up the kind of economic and sanctions relief that can make them a more prosperous country," the official was quoted by CNN as saying. According to Press TV, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the text of the memorandum had been finalised and signed by both sides.

Baghaei said safe maritime passage would be ensured while preserving "the sovereignty and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the Strait of Hormuz." The 14-point agreement includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and a pledge to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. (ANI)