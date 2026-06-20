"New freshness in Bengal's air... finally broken free from its shackles": PM Modi's 1st address in Kolkata after BJP's massive win

West Bengal is witnessing a "new freshness" and moving towards a brighter future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday in his first public rally in the state following the formation of the first-ever BJP government in the state last month, ending the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC dispensation. It appears that Bengal has "broken free from its shackles" and is witnessing the restoration of its past glory, PM Modi said, addressing the 'Paschimbanga Divas' celebrations in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district. Tarakeswar is famous for the ancient Taraknath Temple devoted to Lord Shiva, which attracted massive crowds of devotees.

"Baba Taraknath and this sacred land of Bengal, this historic date of West Bengal Day, and the presence of all of you in such large numbers... Today, after the elections and the swearing-in, I have the good fortune for the first time to come among you. There is now a new freshness in the air of Bengal. A new fragrance is wafting from every particle here. It feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles, as if the return of Bengal's glory has begun," PM Modi said. 'Paschimbanga Divas' is observed as the official foundation day of West Bengal every year on June 20, celebrating the state's distinct cultural heritage, historical legacy, and the legislative process behind its formation. The date holds significance as on June 20, 1947, the then Bengal Legislative Assembly met to vote on the partition of Bengal under the Mountbatten Plan into West Bengal and East Bengal, which, in 1971, with the help of India, gained independence from Pakistan and came to be known as Bangladesh.

"Today's this program... this is a witness, the inauguration of these projects is a testament that our Bengal has set to work on building its new future. The glow on the faces of Bengal's people... the sentiment of joy and trust in village after village... I have come to share in this joy of yours. Your one vote, one election... how much it can change, this is clearly visible in Bengal," he added. The BJP secured 207 of the 294 Assembly seats, defeating the Trinamool Congress, which won 80 seats, marking a significant moment for the party, as it has long been a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress.

Prime Minister Modi said that West Bengal is witnessing the impact of political change and development after the election, adding that even "a single vote can bring significant transformation" in the state. "It is clearly visible in Bengal how much change a single vote can bring. On this occasion, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Bengal and all my fellow countrymen on West Bengal Day... This year, West Bengal Day carries even greater significance, as the dreams envisioned for Bengal's bright future after independence by its great personalities are, in a way, being realized today. May this historic occasion inspire West Bengal's development and help us script a new and glorious history," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi reflected on Bengal's historical struggles, saying the state has made immense sacrifices and endured significant violence during the pre-independence era. He also referred to the 1946 violence in Kolkata during the Direct Action Day called by Muhammad Ali Jinnah to press for the creation of Pakistan and said many innocent people lost their lives during the period. He said Bengal faced bloodshed and hardships, but did not allow its identity and self-respect to be erased.

"In the era of slavery, our Bengal gave so many sacrifices, bore so many renunciations. In 1946, the violence that occurred in Kolkata resulted in many innocent Bengalis fell victim to it. Bengal endured bloodshed, lost its own people, saw its motherland being torn apart, but Bengal did not allow its identity and sense of self to be destroyed. The result of this was that when there was a conspiracy to separate the entire Bengal from India, by creating a separate West Bengal, those intentions were not allowed to succeed... On the occasion of West Bengal Day, we are not just remembering a date, but recalling the entire history," PM Modi further added. Prime Minister also released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in West Bengal, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects. (ANI)