ASRLM to observe International Day of Yoga across Rural Assam in collaboration with Department of AYUSH

The Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), Panchayat and Rural Development Department, in collaboration with the Department of AYUSH, Government of Assam, will observe the International Day of Yoga 2026 on 21 June across Assam with the active participation of Self-Help Group (SHG) members. While a central International Day of Yoga celebration will be held at Guwahati, to be ceremonially graced by Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, and P&RD Minister Atul Bora will attend the Yoga programme at Golaghat.

The state-wide initiative aims to promote yoga as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle among SHG members and their families, fostering physical, mental, and emotional well-being across rural communities. As part of the observance, yoga sessions will be organised across 23,498 villages at 37,383 venues, with an expected participation of 32,19,898 SHG members.

In preparation for the International Day of Yoga, the Department of AYUSH has developed a Common Yoga Protocol comprising basic yoga asanas for SHG members, and SHG members across the State have been practising the protocol since 1st June 2026. The Department of AYUSH has also provided capacity-building support, trained resource persons, and necessary tools and materials to facilitate the large-scale implementation of yoga activities across the State.

The observance reflects ASRLM's commitment to holistic empowerment by integrating health and wellness initiatives with its ongoing efforts to strengthen women's collectives and rural livelihoods. Through this collaborative effort, ASRLM and the Department of AYUSH seek to encourage SHG members to adopt yoga as a regular practice and inspire healthier communities across rural Assam. (ANI)