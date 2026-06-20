19-month-old child makes remarkable recovery after critical mosquito-repellent liquid aspiration

A 19-month-old child was admitted to a private hospital in an extremely critical condition after accidental ingestion of mosquito-repellent liquid from a newly opened refill bottle, with suspected aspiration into the lungs. According to the family, the child had likely ingested almost the entire contents of the bottle. The child developed chemical pneumonitis, aspiration pneumonia, severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), shock, acute kidney injury, and multi-organ dysfunction. The child required prolonged Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) care, advanced ventilation, inotropic support, and renal support.

The oxygen levels remained dangerously low for a prolonged period despite intensive support. At one stage, survival with intact recovery appeared very difficult. There was also a phase when the clinical picture raised serious concern that irreversible lung damage or fibrotic lung changes might be setting in. Under the supervision of Dr Dhiren Gupta, along with the PICU team comprising Dr Suresh Gupta, Dr Anil Sachdeva, and Dr Neeraj Gupta, aggressive multidisciplinary intensive care and advanced rescue strategies were used to support the lungs and circulation. Innovative supportive measures, including nebulised iloprost to support oxygenation, were used as part of the treatment plan. Gradually, the child started improving.

"This child came to us in an extremely critical condition after accidental ingestion and aspiration of mosquito-repellent liquid from a newly opened refill bottle. At one stage, intact survival appeared very difficult. The oxygen levels remained very poor for a prolonged time, and there was concern that irreversible lung damage could develop. With continuous PICU care, advanced ventilation, rescue therapies including nebulised iloprost, and the family's trust, the child made a remarkable recovery and is neurologically intact," Dr Dhiren Gupta shared. The most remarkable part of this recovery is that despite prolonged severe oxygenation difficulty, the child recovered neurologically intact and was discharged in stable condition. This outcome reflects the continuous efforts of the PICU team, specialist support, dedicated nursing care, and the family's strong trust during a time when hope was extremely fragile.

According to the family, this frightening incident happened within moments. The child reportedly pulled a chair, reached the mosquito-repellent adapter, and manipulated the refill unit. The family also noticed that an electrode/metal contact attached to the unit appeared unusually loose and could come out on handling by such a small child. Mosquito-repellent refill packs and adapters should therefore be checked carefully before use. The refill cap should be tightly secured, the electrode/metal contact should not be loose, and any refill or device with leakage, loose parts, broken fittings, or abnormal movement should not be used. Such concerns should be reported to the manufacturer and appropriate authorities for review.

This message is not to create panic, but to create awareness. Household insecticides and mosquito-repellent products can be dangerous for young children and must be kept locked, unplugged when not required, and completely out of children's reach. (ANI)