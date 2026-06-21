Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi leads 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday joined the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister asserted that there is no age limit to the practice of Yoga and it offers benefits to individuals of all generations.

"There is no age limit for participating in yoga, and people of all ages, whether young or old, can benefit from it. Yoga provides concentration, self-confidence, mental strength, and positive thinking to everyone," said CM Majhi. He further announced that the state's upcoming Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital would be a significant contributor to public health and personal well-being.

"When the Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital is built and begins functioning in the coming days, it will certainly be a huge contributor to keeping everyone healthy and helping them move forward in life, and also to keeping the nation healthy," added CM Majhi. Along with the Chief Minister, Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also performed yoga to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Suryabanshi Suraj conveyed an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging all students and youth to integrate yoga into their daily routines. He stated that the practice of yoga for at least 20 to 25 minutes every day would be extremely beneficial for their future. "Yoga is the practice of connecting the mind and soul with the body. Our Prime Minister and Chief Minister have today appealed to all students and youth to practice yoga for at least 20 to 25 minutes every day, which will be extremely beneficial for them in the future..." said Suraj.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati hailed yoga as an invaluable gift from India to the world, stating that the practice facilitates a harmonious integration of the body, mind, and soul. He further appealed to citizens to incorporate yoga into their daily lives, emphasising that such efforts are essential for building a healthy nation. "Today is International Yoga Day. On this day, lakhs of people practice yoga... Yoga has been a part of our cultural heritage for centuries. It is the gift of Bharat to the entire universe. By practising yoga, one can experience the conglomeration of the body, mind and soul. Practising yoga also keeps one away from diseases. If everyone practised yoga, they would be far away from diseases. I appeal to all people to practice yoga, make it a regular practice, so that a healthy nation can be built," Governor Hari Babu told ANI.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Malhotra also participated in the Yoga Day celebrations, which were held at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Vivek Vihar today. Speaking to reporters, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra declared that the entire world is uniting through Yoga, fostering connections that extend beyond the physical realm to improve mental health.

"The Prime Minister of India has taken India's ancient, rich culture to the entire world. Today, Yoga has become a global phenomenon... Today, the entire world is uniting through Yoga, connecting not just physically, but also in terms of mental health... Embracing the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and aiming for global health, the Prime Minister has called for a '100 Days of Yoga' initiative..." said Malhotra. International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Modi. According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day.

The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups. (ANI)