"All students praying that nothing goes wrong": locals in Karnataka's Koppal on exam anxieties of NEET aspirants

While police arrangements were strengthened at all centres this year, the usual excitement of first-time NEET aspirants was missing. "The enthusiasm of writing NEET for the first time is not there now," students said. Many arrived with anxiety, fearing fresh confusion or irregularities.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 14:22 IST
"All students praying that nothing goes wrong": locals in Karnataka's Koppal on exam anxieties of NEET aspirants
Arrangements have been put in place for NEET-UG exam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tight security arrangements were maintained with heavy deployment of police personnel in Karnataka on Sunday afternoon, with candidates and locals alike hoping for the smooth conduct of the examination. Some locals pointed out the anxiety of students in giving the exam again after more than a month of preparation, while some candidates said that the "enthusiasm" for giving the exam is not like it was the first time around. While police arrangements were strengthened at all centres this year, the usual excitement of first-time NEET aspirants was missing. "The enthusiasm of writing NEET for the first time is not there now," students said. Many arrived with anxiety, fearing fresh confusion or irregularities.

"All the students writing the NEET exam were praying that nothing goes wrong," locals observed. The uncertainty has left students distressed. Students said they have worked hard and undergone training throughout the year. They appealed to the government to conduct the exam with strict security so that their efforts are not wasted.

In the state, preparations were completed at centres in Kalaburagi and Bagalkot. Officials said jammers, CCTV cameras and frisking arrangements had been put in place, while invigilators and security personnel had been briefed ahead of the examination. Chief Superintendent Sampath Lamani in Bagalkot told ANI, "The centre is prepared to accommodate 240 students, with drinking water and security measures in place within the exam rooms. The district administration has ensured all necessary preparations are done... According to the NTA instructions, prohibited items will be checked for."

"Bagalkot city has a total of 11 exam centres and 3,967 students will appear for the test," added Deputy Commissioner Sangappa in Bagalkot. The exam was rescheduled due to alleged "paper leak". The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, has made several arrests. CBSE students had also faced problems related to the re-evaluation process of their board exams. (ANI)

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