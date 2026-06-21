All arrangements in place for smooth conduct of NEET-UG exam: Raipur Police

Strict security arrangements are in place in Karnataka's Raichur district for the NEET-UG re-examination, which will be held across the country on Sunday. Speaking about the preparations for the examination, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arunangshu Giri said the district administration and police department have made all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the test.

The police official said question papers were transported to examination centres under police protection. District police officials said Raichur has 12 examination centres, all of which are located within Raichur city. Special security deployment has been made at each centre.

The overall security arrangements are being supervised by two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), who are coordinating with local officials and examination authorities. Giri said the police department is closely monitoring the movement of examination materials and ensuring adequate security at all designated venues.

"All necessary measures have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the examination. We request students and their parents to cooperate with the authorities and follow the guidelines issued at the examination centres," he said. Authorities have advised candidates to reach their respective centres on time and comply with all examination-related instructions.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday expressed his faith in the National Testing Agency, state governments and people in the education sector and conveyed his best wishes to students sitting for the NEET-UG exam, stating that they should appear in the test without worry and fear. He said nearly 22 lakh students will appear in the NEET re-exam to be conducted on Sunday.

"NEET-UG re-examination is going to take place today. I have complete faith in the NTA, all the state governments, the district administrations, the Indian education sector, and especially in India's students. Nearly 22 lakh students will be taking the NEET exam shortly. Sit fearlessly, without worry, and you will definitely do well. This is my best wish to the students. They have faith in India's system and will continue to have it. May this unwavering faith remain," Pradhan told reporters. "On this occasion, as a parent, as a social worker, I request you: Please do not jeopardise the future of India's new generation. Let no one make a mockery of it. Let us not do anything that will impact the mental health of the children. In a few hours, the children are going to take the exam," he added.

The Union Minister said nothing should be done that detracts students and took veiled potshots at BJP's political opponents. "In the past, some so-called responsible people in India have behaved in this manner. They treated children with ulterior motives and ill intentions. If you are responsible, if you consider yourself a true citizen of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility. Don't cause any further hardship or suffering to the children of India. This is our request to you," he said.

The Union Minister also said that remaining CBSE results will be announced soon. "Not only will the NEET exam be held today, but the remaining CBSE results will also be released very soon. Results for approximately 15,50,000 out of 17,00,000 students have already been released. Those who applied for re-evaluation, re-assessment, and re-verification are almost complete. The CBSE will publish them soon. We will not allow any disruption to the children. We assure you of this today," he said.

The NEET-UG re-exam is being held on Sunday and extensive security and logistical arrangements have been put in place for smooth and fair conduct of the examination. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

The exam was reschuled due to "paper leak" and CBI, which is probing the case, has made several arrests. CBSE students had also faced problems related to re-evaluation process. (ANI)