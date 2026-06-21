"Hope paper won't leak again, everything goes well": Odisha candidate ahead of re-NEET; students avail free bus travel

Candidates giving the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Enterance Test (NEET) UG arrived at their centres in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar on Sunday morning, expressing hope that the exams this time around would go well, and that no questions would be leaked this time. Hoping that the retest would go smoothly this time, one of the students, Arpita, told ANI, "My preparation is a bit more than it was last time. And this time, I hope that the paper won't leak again and everything goes well," she said.To ensure safe and hassle-free transit, the Odisha government has arranged free bus travel for all NEET UG re-examination candidates heading to examination centres across the state. Aspirants were seen travelling in the special NEET buses.

A student, Sneha, said that bus service has helped her in bypassing traffic. "We are very happy that facilities have been provided for us so that we can go easily and reach safely. There is no problem with traffic, we are very happy because of this," she said. Another student said that the motivation level has been impacted due to the re-test, stating, "After one month, the same level of motivation for preparation doesn't remain. There's some distraction thinking about the paper leak, and wondering what will happen now. And regarding the current exam, there's a sense of excitement about what kind of questions will appear and how we will attempt them."

The candidates can travel free of cost on Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) buses by showing their NEET admit cards. Meanwhile, Nationwide security has been significantly intensified for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for today from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

The district administration has taken stringent measures across Dehradun today. Special restrictions have been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a radius of all examination centres and their surrounding areas as more than 6,000 candidates are appearing for the Re-Examination 2026 at 16 examination centres across Dehradun. A student, Sandhya said, "My preparation was good last time but this time i don't know how tough the exam would be so I am a little scared."

Security has been significantly heightened outside several centres in the national capital, including CM SHRI School at Pandara Road. Candidates have also started arriving at the centres for the re-examination. Alongside these stringent security measures, the state government has set up special cooling zones outside a centre to provide relief from the intense summer heat in the national capital.

In Raichur, examination staff asked students to remove chains and other restricted accessories. Tight security arrangements are made by the police at examination centres. Authorities are conducting thorough verification and security checks to ensure a fair and smooth examination process. In Mangalore, preparations are in full swing for the exam at Government Pre-University (PU) College for Women in Balmatta, which is one of the centres. The papers were transported under the supervision of security personnel.

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Security-I, Priti Tiwari, highlighted the security measures for smooth examination. "The police have taken out all the materials under very tight security, with complete security and traffic arrangements in place, and under the supervision of the CP, they are being safely transported to their respective centres. The area has been divided into four zones, and the DCPs are monitoring and issuing instructions in all the zones," she said.

The NEET-UG reexam will be held today, and extensive security and logistical arrangements have been put in place for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

The exam was rescheduled due to an alleged "paper leak", and CBI, which is probing the case, has made several arrests. CBSE students had also faced problems related to the re-evaluation process. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday expressed his faith in the National Testing Agency, state governments and people in the education sector and conveyed his best wishes to students sitting for the NEET-UG exam, stating that they should appear in the test without worry and fear. (ANI)