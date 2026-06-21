Over 2,300 join yoga day celebrations at Sadhguru Sannidhi Bengaluru, 'Miracle of Mind' app launched in Kannada

More than 2,300 people from across Karnataka participated in a grand yoga programme at Sadhguru Sannidhi Bengaluru in Chikkaballapur district on Sunday to mark the International Day of Yoga, held in the presence of the iconic Adiyogi statue. The event brought together NCC cadets, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, students, villagers, volunteers, and members of the public, making it one of the largest Yoga Day celebrations in the region. Organisers said the programme was aimed at spreading awareness about health, mental well-being, and inner transformation through yoga.

According to organisers, around 1,700 NCC cadets, 200 BSF personnel, 100 villagers, 100 volunteers, and several hundred members of the public took part in the celebrations. This was the fourth consecutive year that International Day of Yoga was observed at Sadhguru Sannidhi Bengaluru. Senior BSF and NCC officials, including Additional Director General Tsewang Namgyal, Inspector General Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Deputy Inspector General Sanjay Yadav, Inspector General Shiv Adhar Shrivastava, Deputy Inspector General Amrendra Kumar Singh, and Air Commodore Kamal Chadha, Deputy Director General of the NCC Karnataka and Goa Directorate, attended the event.

A major highlight of the programme was the launch of Sadhguru's free guided meditation application, "Miracle of Mind," in Kannada. Organisers said the app would help Kannada-speaking people access simple meditation practices to support mental well-being. The programme commenced at 8 AM with cultural performances by Sounds of Isha and Project Samskriti, followed by the National Anthem, addresses by dignitaries, yoga sessions, and guided meditation practices.

Participants were introduced to Upa Yoga, Yoga Namaskar, neck practices, and the Miracle of Mind meditation process through guided sessions. Sharing her experience, Dhaatri, an NCC cadet and student of Nitte International School, said, "We came here by 8 in the morning. The programme started with a beautiful song, followed by martial arts, Bharatanatyam and yoga asana performances. Later, we practised a few asanas and then took part in the seven-minute 'Miracle of Mind' meditation, which was introduced in Kannada today."

She said, "It was a very pleasant feeling. I feel very calm right now. It was nice." (ANI)