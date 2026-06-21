Pakistan: Karachi transport shutdown exposes growing friction over E-challan regime

The citywide wheel-jam protest is being staged against electronic traffic challans, hefty fines, and a range of regulatory measures that transporters describe as unfair and financially burdensome, as reported by Dawn.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 15:20 IST
Pakistan: Karachi transport shutdown exposes growing friction over E-challan regime
Trucks parked as drivers protest in Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Karachi remained gripped by a public transport strike as negotiations between transport operators and traffic authorities failed to produce any meaningful breakthrough, further disrupting daily life for thousands of commuters. The citywide chakka-jam protest is being staged against electronic traffic challans, hefty fines, and a range of regulatory measures that transporters describe as unfair and financially burdensome, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) President Haji Tawab Khan confirmed that the strike would continue, saying discussions with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic had ended without any resolution. He stated that while the DIG acknowledged transporters' concerns and promised to review disputed fines, he maintained that the authority to reverse e-challans did not rest with his office. Tawab said that none of the transporters' core demands had been accepted and expressed frustration over what he described as the government's failure to engage directly with stakeholders. Despite repeated appeals, transport representatives have yet to secure a meeting with senior officials capable of addressing their grievances. KTI Vice President Muhammad Ilyas highlighted four major concerns raised by transport operators.

Chief among them is the increasing number of fines generated through high-resolution surveillance cameras at traffic intersections and body cameras worn by traffic police personnel. Operators argue that the penalties have become excessive and difficult to absorb amid rising operational costs. Transporters have also objected to the biometric verification process required for vehicle ownership transfers, describing it as unnecessarily complicated and time-consuming. Another point of contention is the mandatory third-party insurance policy, which reportedly costs vehicle owners around Rs12,000 annually, as highlighted by Dawn.

The continuing strike has severely affected mobility across Karachi, with buses, minibuses and coaches largely absent from the roads, forcing commuters to rely on costly alternative transport options and exposing deepening tensions between regulators and the city's transport sector, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026