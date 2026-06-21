Reasi: Major forest fire breaks out in Salal forest area, firefighting underway

A major forest fire broke out in the Salal forest area of Reasi district on Sunday, with flames spreading rapidly across several forest compartments due to dry vegetation, soaring temperatures and strong winds. Teams from the Forest Department and Fire & Emergency Services were immediately mobilised to the affected area to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjoining forest regions.

Officials said the dry weather conditions and prevailing winds have intensified the fire, posing challenges to firefighting operations. Efforts are underway on a war footing to bring the situation under control and minimise damage to the forest ecosystem. No casualties or damage to nearby habitations have been reported so far. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as firefighting teams continue their operations in the area. (ANI)