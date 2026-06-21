TGSRTC electric bus catches fire on Karimnagar-Hyderabad route; all 39 passengers safe

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) electric bus caught fire in the early hours of Sunday while en route from Karimnagar to Hyderabad, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 16:00 IST
TGSRTC electric bus catches fire on Karimnagar-Hyderabad route; all 39 passengers safe
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) electric bus caught fire in the early hours of Sunday while en route from Karimnagar to Hyderabad, officials said. The driver noticed the fire mid-journey, immediately alerted the 39 passengers on board, and evacuated safely. There were no casualties reported in the incident.

The bus was completely destroyed by the flames. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. According to a fire official, "In the early hours today, a moving TGSRTC electric bus caught fire while en route from Karimnagar to Hyderabad. The driver noticed the fire, alerted the 39 passengers on board, and everyone got off safely. There were no casualties. The bus was completely destroyed by the flames, and the cause of the fire is under investigation."

Further details are awaited. Earlier on May 30, a private travel bus was completely gutted after catching fire on the Vijayawada National Highway near Pedha Kaparthi in Chityal Mandal of Nalgonda district, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Hyderabad towards Andhra Pradesh when the fire broke out at around 3 AM. Passengers noticed the blaze and immediately evacuated the vehicle. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

A fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. However, the bus was extensively damaged in the incident. A fire official said the bus caught fire while in motion on the highway and was engulfed in flames before emergency services reached the location. The official said all passengers got off safely after noticing the fire.

According to a fire official present at the scene, "A fire broke out in a moving private travel bus in the early morning hours around 3:00 AM today. The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh when it caught fire on the Vijayawada National Highway near Pedha Kaparthi in Chityal Mandal, Nalgonda district. The passengers got off after noticing the fire. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the blaze, but the bus was completely damaged by the flames. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be known." (ANI)

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