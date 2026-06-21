FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend

Spain's teenage winger Lamine Yamal rejected suggestions that he could surpass football incon Lionel Messi, insisting that the Argentine legend remains the greatest player in football.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 17:20 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Impossible to surpass Messi, says Lamine Yamal praising Argentine legend
Lionel Messi in action in Missouri (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Spain's teenage winger Lamine Yamal rejected suggestions that he could surpass football icon Lionel Messi, insisting that the Argentine legend remains the greatest player in football. The Spain winger said Messi continues to prove his superiority despite approaching 40 years of age, highlighting the gap between him and every other player.

"Impossible. For me, Messi's the best and he keeps proving it. He has an advantage over everyone and he's 40 years old," he said in an interview with El Pais newspaper as per Reuters. Yamal believes he is capable of reaching a much higher level than many people currently expect. While acknowledging the confidence others have in his abilities, the teenage winger stressed that he still has significant room for improvement and a long journey ahead in his career.

Yamal emphasized that he remains focused on developing his game and believes there is still "a lot, a lot, a lot of football" left for him to play and grow. "I see myself as much better than people see me. I know the road ahead is very long and that I have many things to improve," Yamal said. "I know people see me as if this is my level and that's it. But I can use all that confidence I have for many things. I insist: I have a long way to go, a lot to improve. And a lot, a lot, a lot of football," he added.

The 18-year-old winger has endured an injury-hit build-up of the ongoing FIFA World Cup but is expected to feature against Saudi Arabia on Sunday. He made a late substitute appearance in Spain's disappointing goalless draw with Cape Verde in their tournament opener. Yamal played 25 minutes in Spain's shocking 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their opening, his first appearance in nearly two months. (ANI)

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