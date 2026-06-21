Ammonia gas leak: NDRF CBRN Special team deployed for rescue operations in Tiruvallur

An ammonia gas leak was reported on Sunday at the St Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports facility located in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district. According to preliminary reports, more than 20 people have been affected by the incident.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 16:10 IST
Ammonia gas leak: NDRF CBRN Special team deployed for rescue operations in Tiruvallur
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ammonia gas leak was reported on Sunday at the St Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports facility located in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district. According to preliminary reports, more than 20 people have been affected by the incident. Following information received from the Tiruvallur District Collector's office, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 4th Battalion's headquarters in Arakkonam was immediately alerted about the emergency.

Based on the request from the district administration and under the directions of Senior Commandant Akhilesh Kumar of the NDRF 4th Battalion, a specialised Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) response team was swiftly deployed to the affected site. The rescue team, comprising 30 NDRF personnel from Chennai, reached the location equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), gas detection devices, and specialised CBRN rescue equipment to carry out emergency response operations.

The team is currently engaged in evacuating affected individuals to safe locations, isolating the hazardous zone, assessing the impact of the gas leak, and coordinating with the district administration to ensure public safety and prevent further risks. Rescue and mitigation efforts are continuing at the site.

In another incident a day earlier, one person was killed and 26 others were injured after an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at the Balaji Fire Works factory located in Ayan Rajapatti when workers were engaged in manufacturing activities.

According to Masarpatti Police Station, the deceased has been identified as Mariammal, a resident of Nathathupatti who was employed at the factory. Officials said that 26 workers sustained injuries in the explosion, with three of them reported to be in critical condition. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital in Sattur for treatment.

The blast caused extensive damage to the factory premises. Two rooms in the factory were partially damaged and are in danger of collapsing, while three rooms were completely damaged. (ANI)

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