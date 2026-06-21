Uttarakhand has always been land of yoga and spiritual practice, government working to establish Yoga Grams: Chief Minister Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a yoga session organised in Banbasa in Champawat, on the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day and said Yoga is an integral part of India's great cultural heritage. Dhami told reporters that the Uttarakhand government is working towards establishing 'Yoga Grams'.

He congratulated people of the state on International Day of Yoga. "'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand has always been a land of Yoga, spiritual practice, and penance. To take Yoga to every household, the government is working towards establishing 'Yoga Grams'. Last year, we implemented the state's Yoga policy and made provisions for financial assistance to promote Yoga and wellness centres. On behalf of all the residents of Uttarakhand, I express my deep gratitude and appreciation to our Prime Minister; it is through his efforts that the entire world is celebrating International Day of Yoga today," Dhami said.

In a post on X, Dhami said that yoga helps establish "balance between the mind, intellect, and soul" along with keeping the body healthy. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on International Yoga Day. Yoga is an integral part of India's great cultural heritage. It is not merely a means to keep the body healthy but a complete lifestyle that establishes balance between the mind, intellect, and soul. Regular yoga practice empowers an individual physically, calms them mentally, and provides a positive outlook toward life," he said.

"Through the efforts and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this ancient tradition of India has taken the form of a global mass movement. Crores of people are moving towards a healthy and balanced life by adopting yoga. Let us all resolve to make yoga a part of our daily routine and play an active role in building a healthy, aware, and self-reliant society," he added. PM Modi led the nation in 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations as he participated at the main event held in Kolkata.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of Yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life. The United Nations had proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. (ANI)