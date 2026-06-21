Yoga is not just exercise, but an excellent art of living: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat

Highlighting the significance of yoga, the Governor stated that yoga is an ancient Indian discipline and science with a history spanning thousands of years. Yoga is not merely exercise, but an excellent art of living. In Indian culture, yoga has always been regarded as the foundation of health and spiritual advancement.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 16:12 IST
Yoga is not just exercise, but an excellent art of living: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat
Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat performs Yoga (Photo/@ADevvrat/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 12th International Yog Day was celebrated at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, an official release from Lok Bhavan said. On this occasion, Governor Devvrat extended his greetings to the members of the Lok Bhavan family and the citizens present and guided them on the importance of health in life.

Highlighting the significance of yoga, the Governor stated that yoga is an ancient Indian discipline and science with a history spanning thousands of years. Yoga is not merely exercise but an excellent art of living. In Indian culture, yoga has always been regarded as the foundation of health and spiritual advancement. Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision towards yoga, the Governor said that it is due to the efforts and strong resolve of the Prime Minister that yoga has gained recognition at the international level today. By connecting millions of people across the world with yoga, he has brought pride to this invaluable heritage of India. Today, the entire world is coming together through yoga with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The Governor said that in today's fast-paced lifestyle, yoga is the best medium for protecting oneself from mental stress and various lifestyle-related diseases. Regular practice of yoga and pranayama not only keeps the body healthy but also makes the mind focused, calm, and positive. All of us should make yoga an integral part of our daily lives and fulfil the resolve of achieving a "Swasth Sharir - Swasth Man" (Healthy Body, Healthy Mind). On this occasion, Ashwin Dave conducted the yoga session. Following the yoga practice, Governor Acharya Devvratji administered a pledge to all participants to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

In this Yoga session, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of Lok Bhavan Ashok Sharma, Director of Home Affairs AK Joshi, along with officers and employees of Lok Bhavan and citizens, participated. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026