Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of new CISF headquarters in Delhi tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the new Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) headquarters building in the national capital on Monday, marking a significant step towards strengthening the country's internal security infrastructure.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 19:27 IST
Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of new CISF headquarters in Delhi tomorrow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the new Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) headquarters building in the national capital on Monday, marking a significant step towards strengthening the country's internal security infrastructure. The upcoming headquarters, to be constructed in New Delhi, is expected to provide a modern and integrated workspace for the CISF, one of India's key Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs tasked with securing critical infrastructure, airports, and industrial units across the country.

Officials said the new building will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, reflecting the evolving needs of the force as it expands its operational footprint in sectors such as aviation security, metro rail systems, and critical installations. The project is also aimed at improving coordination, efficiency, and administrative functioning within the organisation. The foundation stone-laying ceremony will be attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and CISF, along with other dignitaries.

The event underscores the government's continued focus on upgrading infrastructure for security forces and enhancing their capabilities. Formed under the 50th Act of Parliament in 1968, the CISF stands as a truly multi-faceted armed police force. From its modest beginning with just 3,129 personnel, the CIDF has grown into a formidable strength of 2.20 lakh personnel, deployed across almost all states of the country.

CISF presently provides security cover to 361 critical national installations, including 70 airports. In addition, the Force maintains 12 Reserve Battalions to respond to any security exigency and operates eight state-of-the-art training Institutions, across the country. (ANI)

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