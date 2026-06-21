Soccer-Germany have weight lifted after knockout stage spot but changes expected

Germany secured a World Cup knockout spot for the first time in 12 years with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, but changes are expected for their final group match against Ecuador.

Reuters | Germany Heaved A Collective Sigh Of Relief After Their Lastgasp Victory Over Ivory Coast On Saturday Secured A Spot In The World Cup Knockout Stages For The First Time In Years | Updated: 21-06-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 21:20 IST
Soccer-Germany have weight lifted after knockout stage spot but changes expected
Julian Nagelsmann
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany heaved a collective sigh of relief after their last-gasp ​2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on Saturday secured a spot ​in the World Cup knockout stages for the ‌first ​time in 12 years, but changes are expected for their last group match against Ecuador.

The four-time champions are already guaranteed to finish in top spot in Group E given their head-to-head with second-placed ‌Ivory Coast in case of a tie on points, and they are waiting to see who they could end up facing in the round of 32 in Boston. While it is still too early to determine their opponents, it is highly likely that coach Julian Nagelsmann will need to make ‌some changes to his lineup for their last group match.

Striker Deniz Undav, who came on as a substitute against Ivory Coast and ‌scored both goals for their comeback win, has now netted nine times in Germany's last eight matches. Nagelsmann, who has refused to start Undav for months despite his goal rate, said in March after he had again scored a last-gasp winner in their friendly match against Ghana that the forward would not have been as effective had he ⁠played from ​the start.

Nagelsmann apologised the next day ⁠for his comments, which were seen as disrespectful, but he again opted to leave Undav on the bench at the start of both World Cup matches. Undav now ⁠has three goals and delivered two assists to lead the scorers' list in the tournament after also netting in Germany's group-opening win over Curacao, and Nagelsmann seems ​to have run out of arguments. With Undav expected to start against Ecuador, the question is who he will replace. The obvious ⁠choice would be fellow striker Kai Havertz in a direct change.

However, calls for playmaker Jamal Musiala to be benched have grown louder after a lacklustre performance and a substitution ⁠against ​Ivory Coast on the hour. Musiala, who broke his leg last year and was sidelined for six months, has yet to rediscover his old form. Undav could slip into the starting lineup for him, playing behind Havertz in attack.

There are also concerns regarding defender Nico Schlotterbeck ⁠following his injury on Saturday, with the player expected to undergo a scan on Sunday. Nagelsmann said he was not planning to overhaul his ⁠lineup against Ecuador to rest players, ⁠saying the team would need to keep playing together to retain momentum. Germany are on an 11-match winning run.

"We will discuss this within the coaching staff and with (team director) Rudi Voeller," Nagelsmann said. "I don't believe ‌in changing everything completely. ‌We need to stay in our rhythm for the next challenge."

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