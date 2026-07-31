"Want to forgive them, mistakes happen in childhood": PM Modi says those who resorted to "ugly spectacle" at Jantar Mantar should be guided, not punished

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he wanted to forgive the children who used derogatory language against him and his late mother during the protest at Jantar Mantar, saying that "mistakes happen in childhood" and that they should be guided rather than punished, dragged through court proceedings, or subjected to social harassment. Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, the Prime Minister said the country and the world had witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar, where "some mischievous children" used derogatory language.

In the video, PM Modi said, "Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilized society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle." He acknowledged that the incident had angered many people but stressed that children should be given an opportunity to correct their mistakes.

"However, I want to talk about the fact that mistakes happen in childhood, and childhood also offers the opportunity to correct those mistakes; that is simply the nature of being young. Therefore, I can fully understand the outrage within society. It comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language. Yet, now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They have lost their way, and it is our duty to guide them,' the PM added. The Prime Minister said that legal action and social harassment would not solve the problem.

In his Instagram video, PM Modi said, "Punishing them, dragging them through court proceedings, and harassing them in society, none of this will change the situation. I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this." "I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path. Guiding those who have gone astray is difficult, but it is a task we must undertake," he added.

The Prime Minister urged the children to learn from their mistakes and strive for a better future as they move forward with the nation. "So, come, I call out to these children, let us move forward together for the sake of the country. Let us learn something new and learn from our mistakes as well. Let us set out to pursue our dreams. The country is moving forward and is poised for further progress, and it is my dream that you, too, move forward. I live for you; I dedicate myself to your bright future. Come, let us move the country forward together. Learn from mistakes, and move forward."

The Prime Minister shared the video on his official Instagram handle. Noida Police had earlier registered an FIR against a woman over allegedly objectionable comments directed at the Prime Minister during the CJP's protest held over the NEET paper leak. (ANI)