Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says
Romania scrambled two fighter jets and issued population alert measures after detecting aerial targets near its border with Ukraine.
- Country:
- Romania
Romania, a member of European Union and NATO, scrambled two fighter jets as a group of aerial targets were detected near its river border with Ukraine, the Romanian Defense Ministry said on social media website X.
It added that the population alert measures were issued in the Tulcea county close to Ukraine.
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