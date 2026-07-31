Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

​Romania, ​a ‌member of ​European Union ‌and NATO, scrambled two fighter jets as a ‌group of aerial ‌targets were detected near its river border ⁠with ​Ukraine, ⁠the Romanian Defense Ministry ⁠said on social ​media website X.

It added ⁠that the population ⁠alert ​measures were issued in the ⁠Tulcea county close ⁠to Ukraine.