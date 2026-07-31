Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambled two fighter jets and issued population alert measures after detecting aerial targets near its border with Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 05:49 IST
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says
  • Country:
  • Romania

​Romania, ​a ‌member of ​European Union ‌and NATO, scrambled two fighter jets as a ‌group of aerial ‌targets were detected near its river border ⁠with ​Ukraine, ⁠the Romanian Defense Ministry ⁠said on social ​media website X.

It added ⁠that the population ⁠alert ​measures were issued in the ⁠Tulcea county close ⁠to Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026