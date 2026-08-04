Gujarat imposes ban on production, sale, use of glue traps for catching rats

According to a recent resolution issued by the Gujarat Government's Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department, the production, sale, storage, and use of glue traps (sticky boards) used to catch rats and other small animals have been banned across the State with immediate effect.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 23:53 IST
Gujarat imposes ban on production, sale, use of glue traps for catching rats
Gujarat Government's Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department (Photo: x/@GujAgri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent resolution issued by the Gujarat Government's Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department, the production, sale, storage, and use of glue traps (sticky boards) used to catch rats and other small animals have been banned across the State with immediate effect. Glue traps are coated with a highly adhesive, non-drying glue that traps animals and birds on contact. As they struggle to escape, they often suffer severe injuries. They may die a slow and painful death due to starvation, dehydration, suffocation, or injuries caused during their attempts to break free, an official releas said.

This practice violates Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Moreover, the Animal Welfare Board of India has classified the use of glue traps as highly cruel and illegal under its guidelines. As per the order issued by the Industries and Mines Department, glue traps have been removed with immediate effect from the GeM portal used for government procurement, as well as from other e-commerce and online platforms. Additionally, all government departments, boards, corporations, and local self-government bodies have been prohibited from purchasing or using glue traps, a release said.

Any violation of this ban may result in the registration of an offence under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, as well as other legal action. District Police authorities and the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have been authorised to register complaints and take strict action against violators. As the production, sale, purchase, and storage of glue traps are now prohibited, all traders must immediately stop stocking and selling them. Citizens are also advised not to use glue traps for rodent control in homes, offices, or factories. Instead, they should adopt animal-friendly, legally approved alternatives such as cage traps or other non-lethal rodent control methods, the release added. (ANI)

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