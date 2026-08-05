"What happened to your SIR claims? Allegations of EC working for BJP": NV Subhash targets Congress after Bankipur bypolls result

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Wednesday congratulated Prashant Kishor on his Bankipur Assembly by-election victory, saying the BJP accepts the people's verdict and accusing the INDIA Bloc of having "no moral right" to celebrate the party's defeat. He said that the Congress blames the Modi government, the Election Commission and EVMs after electoral defeats but accepts the people's verdict when the results are in its favour.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said, "The INDI Alliance has no moral right to celebrate the Bharatiya Janata Party's loss in the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects the people's mandate. Prashant Kishor has won by an impressive margin, and we accept the verdict of the voters. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party wins, we do not indulge in celebrations. We always say that it is the people's verdict. Likewise, whenever we lose, we do not blame the voters." He questioned the Opposition's allegations about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the Election Commission working for the BJP.

"Today, we want to ask the opposition parties: What happened to your claims about the Special Intensive Revision? What happened to your allegations that the Modi government was tampering with the EVMs? What happened to your accusations that the Election Commission of India was working for the Modi government instead of the people? All your false claims have been exposed by the election results. Whenever the Congress Party loses, it blames the Modi government, the Election Commission of India, the EVMs, and various other factors. But whenever it wins, it calls the result the verdict of the people of that particular constituency. We stand with the people of Bihar. We stand with the people of Telangana. We stand with the people of the entire country," Subhash said. Jan Suraaj Party president Prashant Kishore had defeated BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes, as per the Election Commission of India.

In Datia, Madhya Pradesh, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh won against BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes. However, the Majalpur seat in Gujarat was won by BJP's Satendrabhai Patel, who defeated Congress candidate Bhikhabhai Rabari by a huge margin of 30,630 votes. (ANI)