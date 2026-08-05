European shares edge higher as investors await progress in Mideast talks

European shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday, driven by optimism over US-Iran negotiations and corporate earnings, with mining shares leading gains.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 13:06 IST
European shares edge higher as investors await progress in Mideast talks
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

European shares rose on Wednesday as investors monitored corporate earnings and diplomatic efforts to end ‌the U.S.-Iran war and reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% to 659.29 by 07:20 GMT. Sentiment was supported as markets ‌awaited signs of progress in the U.S.-Iran negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump said ‌his administration had "very good discussions" with Iran during all-day negotiations, fuelling expectations of an imminent end to the five-month conflict. Mining shares led gains on the benchmark with a 2.4% rise.

Earnings commanded ⁠investors' ​attention. Novo Nordisk raised ⁠its full-year profit and sales outlook but disappointed investors who focused instead on a narrow ⁠sales miss for its new Wegovy pill and a trial setback for its next-generation obesity ​drug CagriSema. Shares of the Danish drugmaker dropped 3.5%. Novo is trying ⁠to regain ground from rival Eli Lilly in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, with investors watching for ⁠signs ​that its recent turnaround can be sustained and that the Wegovy pill can support longer-term growth.

On the flip side, Sandoz rose 7% after ⁠the Swiss generic drug maker reported a 9% jump in second-quarter net sales. Among others, ⁠Siemens Energy ⁠gained 3.9% after the energy provider posted record third quarter results on AI data centre boom and Middle East demand.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026