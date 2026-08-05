UP Police Constable exam result: FIR registered against YouTube channel for alleged fake, misleading news on selection process

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has lodged a formal complaint against a YouTube channel for allegedly circulating misleading and fake news regarding the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination result and selection process.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 10:27 IST
UP Police Constable exam result: FIR registered against YouTube channel for alleged fake, misleading news on selection process
Uttar Pradesh police logo (Photo: @Uppolice/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has lodged a formal complaint against a YouTube channel for allegedly circulating misleading and fake news regarding the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination result and selection process. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Husainganj police station in Lucknow following directions from the recruitment board.

According to the complaint, the written examination for UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment-2025 was conducted from June 8 to June 10, 2026, while the cut-off list for document scrutiny and physical standard tests was released on July 31. According to police sources, the case has been registered against the channel 'Mohit Sir Gurukul' based on a complaint filed by Inspector Upendra Singh on behalf of the Board.

The action was initiated after a video went viral on YouTube alleging large-scale scams and irregularities in the UP Police Constable recruitment result and overall selection procedure. The police board clarified that the contents of the video were entirely baseless, deceptive, and intended to cause public panic and mislead candidates who appeared for the written examination.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 221 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on July 31, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) declared the written examination results for the direct recruitment of Constable (Civil Police) and equivalent positions for the 2025 cycle. (ANI)

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