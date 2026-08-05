"New era of equality, integration, development in JK": Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta on 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

Himachal Pradesh Governor and former JK Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday emphasised that the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir marked the beginning of a new era of social justice, inclusive development, and total integration with the national mainstream. Speaking on the 7th anniversary of the historic abrogation of Article 370, he described the decision as a landmark milestone that strengthened the principles of "one Constitution, one law, and equal rights" across India.

"The abrogation of Article 370 was a landmark decision in the history of independent India, strengthening the principles of one Constitution, one law and equal rights for all citizens. It marked a new beginning towards inclusive development, social justice and complete integration of Jammu & Kashmir with the national mainstream," he said. "I express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Government of India for their visionary leadership and commitment towards ensuring equality, empowerment and opportunities for every section of society," he added.

He highlighted that previously marginalised groups, including West Pakistan Refugees, the Valmiki Samaj, and the Gorkha community, have now finally gained constitutional safeguards and equal opportunities after long-standing struggles. "For decades, several communities and sections of society in Jammu & Kashmir faced limitations in accessing their full rights and benefits. Communities such as West Pakistan Refugees, Valmiki Samaj, Gorkha community and other deprived sections had long-standing aspirations for equal opportunities and constitutional safeguards. The abrogation of Article 370 ensured that the full benefits of the Constitution of India and various welfare measures reached all citizens, opening new avenues for education, employment, social justice and socio-economic empowerment," he said.

Furthermore, the Governor reaffirmed his dedication to the unity, integrity, and progress of the nation while extending warm wishes for a bright and prosperous future for the residents of the Union Territory. "The rich cultural heritage, diversity and resilience of Jammu & Kashmir have always been a matter of pride for the entire nation. Today, the Union Territory is moving forward with renewed confidence on the path of peace, progress and development. I reaffirm my commitment to the unity, integrity and progress of our nation and extend my best wishes to the people of Jammu & Kashmir for a bright and prosperous future," he said. (ANI)