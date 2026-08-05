BJP to hold Uttarakhand core committee meeting in Delhi today; poll strategy on agenda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a key meeting of its Uttarakhand Core Committee at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday evening to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 11:41 IST
BJP to hold Uttarakhand core committee meeting in Delhi today; poll strategy on agenda
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP National President Nitin Nabin (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a key meeting of its Uttarakhand Core Committee at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday evening to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The meeting will be attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and other senior leaders from the state.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and other senior party leaders are also expected to participate. According to party sources, the meeting will focus on the BJP's electoral strategy for the Assembly polls, strengthening the organisation down to the booth level, reviewing ongoing campaigns and discussing the party's future programmes in the state. Efforts to further intensify the party's election preparedness are also expected to be reviewed during the meeting.

This comes days after the BJP suffered a defeat in the Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar. Jan Suraaj Party president Prashant Kishore had defeated BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes, as per the Election Commission of India.

In Datia, Madhya Pradesh, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh won against BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes. However, the Majalpur seat in Gujarat was won by BJP's Satendrabhai Patel, who defeated Congress candidate Bhikhabhai Rabari by a huge margin of 30,630 votes.

Uttarakhand's 70-member assembly held its last elections in February 2022. The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP in the state had secured 47 seats, way past the 35-seat halfway mark. Congress won 19 seats. The BJP-led government is seeking a third term in the assembly, having been in power since 2017, with Trivendra Singh Rawat as the CM. Pushkar Dhami was appointed to the post of Chief Minister in July 2021. (ANI)

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