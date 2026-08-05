Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil tanker off Yanbu

​Yemen's ‌Iran-aligned Houthis ​said on ‌Wednesday they had attacked a ‌Saudi oil tanker ‌with missiles off the coast ⁠of ​the ⁠Saudi port city ⁠of Yanbu.

The ​group's military spokesperson, ⁠Yahya Saree, did ⁠not ​say when the attack ⁠took place.