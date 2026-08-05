Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil tanker off Yanbu
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed to have attacked a Saudi oil tanker with missiles off the coast of Yanbu, but the exact timing of the attack remains unclear.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had attacked a Saudi oil tanker with missiles off the coast of the Saudi port city of Yanbu.
The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, did not say when the attack took place.
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