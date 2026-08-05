CBI secures deportation of Red Notice fugitive Vishakha Rathod from UAE in financial fraud case

The CBI, in coordination with the MEA and MHA, has secured the deportation of wanted fugitive Vishakha Rathod from the UAE to India in connection with an alleged large-scale financial fraud case.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 12:43 IST
CBI secures deportation of Red Notice fugitive Vishakha Rathod from UAE in financial fraud case
Vishakha Rathod (Photo/CBI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully facilitated the deportation of wanted fugitive Vishakha Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India, officials said on Wednesday. Rathod, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was brought back to India on August 3, 2026, in connection with a case involving an alleged large-scale financial fraud. She arrived in Pune and was subsequently taken into custody by a team of Maharashtra Police.

According to the CBI, Rathod was wanted for her alleged involvement in a criminal conspiracy in which investors were induced to invest money in multiple schemes on the false promise of assured fixed monthly returns. The agency said that the accused allegedly dishonestly misappropriated the invested funds and diverted the proceeds through multiple bank accounts and demat accounts.

Following the investigation, a Red Notice was issued against Rathod through the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), enabling coordination with international agencies for locating and securing her return to India. The CBI, which serves as the nodal agency for INTERPOL-related matters in India, has been coordinating with various national and international authorities to trace and bring back individuals wanted in criminal cases.

The successful deportation was carried out with assistance from the MEA and MHA, highlighting inter-agency cooperation in efforts to bring fugitives involved in serious economic offences back to face legal proceedings in India. The accused is now in the custody of Maharashtra Police for further investigation and necessary legal action in the case.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to pursuing fugitives who evade legal proceedings by moving abroad and ensuring that they are brought back through established legal and diplomatic channels.(ANI)

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