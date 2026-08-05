Listen to youth, read, learn, understand Parliament: PM Modi guides newly elected BJP MPs on grassroots connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted a breakfast meeting for newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs and those who recently joined the party, during which he guided the parliamentarians on various issues and shared effective ways to connect with the youth. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, saw the participation of 37 parliamentarians, including those who recently switched to the BJP from parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Speaking to ANI after the interaction, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney described the experience as "wonderful" and noted that the Prime Minister offered guidance rooted in his own decades of public service. "The Prime Minister hosted newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs and those who have recently joined the BJP for breakfast this morning...It was a wonderful experience...Drawing from his own public life and experience, he offered valuable guidance on how seriously we should take Parliament. He emphasised that Parliament must function smoothly...He further encouraged MPs to spend at least one or two hours each day in the Parliament Library...He also encouraged MPs to engage with the youth and actively implement the MP Sports Scheme in their respective constituencies," Sahney said.

Focusing on the younger generation, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal shared a specific piece of advice from the Prime Minister on building a rapport with Gen Z. "I asked the PM how to connect with youth. The PM said, 'Listen to them carefully, understand them, and talk to them politely.' It was a very good meeting where we got to seek guidance on personal, social, and political matters," Mittal told ANI.

BJP MP Rahul Sinha highlighted the inclusive nature of the interaction, noting that the Prime Minister took the time to listen to every individual present. "We are fortunate that our PM listened to each one of us and gave important guidance. MPs who came from AAP and TMC recently and joined BJP, and are presently Rajya Sabha MPs, also met Prime Minister Modi today," Sinha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted a breakfast meeting with 37 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs at his residence as part of his ongoing interactions with parliamentarians during the monsoon session of Parliament. During the meeting, the Prime Minister is said to have shared personal experiences and held informal discussions with the MPs.

Those who attended included MPs associated with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) alliance, former AAP leaders who later joined the BJP, as well as senior party leaders Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, and party president Nitin Nabin. The breakfast meeting was part of the Prime Minister's practice of meeting different groups of BJP MPs during Parliament sessions to interact and exchange views.

This comes amid the opposition's protests demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi in Parliament, seeking their response on issues concerning the public. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM today amid continued disruptions in the House. (ANI)