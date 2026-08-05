Government highlights progress of PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA in improving Tribal Welfare

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Wednesday informed Parliament that its flagship programmes, the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), are playing a significant role in addressing infrastructure gaps and improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) across the country. Responding during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry said the implementation of both schemes is being closely monitored through periodic reviews, field-level assessments, and a digital dashboard that tracks key performance indicators across nine converging ministries.

The Ministry highlighted progress in West Bengal, where three PVTGs, Birhor, Lodha, and Toto, have been identified across 428 villages. Habitation-level mapping carried out using the PM Gati Shakti mobile application has covered 495 habitations and 19,991 households. According to the Ministry, all 3,372 sanctioned households in the state have been electrified. Efforts are also underway to achieve full coverage in rural housing, road connectivity, and Anganwadi infrastructure. Additionally, projects worth Rs 125.75 crore (Rs 12,574.70 lakh) have been approved under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' components of DAJGUA in West Bengal.

On livelihood generation, the Ministry said the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), through PM-JANMAN and the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM), has operationalised 3,406 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) across the country. These centres have collectively generated around Rs 174 crore through the sale of value-added forest produce. In Tripura, 80 of the 87 sanctioned VDVKs are currently operational, recording value-added sales worth Rs 113.85 lakh, the Ministry said.

In Tamil Nadu, 34 VDVKs are supporting the Irula tribal community across seven districts by promoting value addition of minor forest produce, including wild honey, spices, and tamarind. These centres have reported total sales of Rs 75.89 lakh. Highlighting progress in the education sector, the Ministry informed the House that 479 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are currently functional, with a cumulative enrolment of 1,38,336 students. It added that scholarships under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Top Class Education Scheme, National Fellowship for Scheduled Tribes (NFST), and the Overseas Scholarship Scheme are being disbursed through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The Ministry further stated that an online monitoring framework integrated with the Public Finance Management System (PFMS) is being used to track allocations under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST). The system is intended to ensure transparency, prevent diversion of funds, and promote efficient utilisation of resources across central ministries. Meanwhile, proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned until 2 PM on Wednesday following continued disruptions in the House. (ANI)